OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Senators are skating in memory of Brian Fraser, who died this week after a two-year battle with leukemia.

Fraser was a lifelong Sens fan and a tireless advocate for blood donations. The Senators said Saturday morning players would wear decals on their helmets featuring the letters "BF" and a drop of blood.

This just one of the tributes by the Senators organization for Brian upon hearing of his passing. On Friday, the team opened their practice Friday morning with a stick salute in tribute.

The game opened with a moment of silence for Brian.

The Senators host the Calgary Flames starting at 1 p.m. ET Saturday on TSN1200 and TSN 5. 

The flames also paid tribute to the Sens fan in a tweet just before the game.