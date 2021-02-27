Advertisement
Senators skating Saturday in memory of CFRA's Brian Fraser
Ottawa Senators players skating Saturday against the Calgary Flames will have this "BF" decal on their helmets in memory of Newstalk 580 CFRA technical producer Brian Fraser, who died Thursday of leukemia. Fraser was a tireless advocate for blood donations and a lifelong Senators fan. (Image courtesy of the Ottawa Senators)
OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Senators are skating in memory of Brian Fraser, who died this week after a two-year battle with leukemia.
Fraser was a lifelong Sens fan and a tireless advocate for blood donations. The Senators said Saturday morning players would wear decals on their helmets featuring the letters "BF" and a drop of blood.
This just one of the tributes by the Senators organization for Brian upon hearing of his passing. On Friday, the team opened their practice Friday morning with a stick salute in tribute.
The game opened with a moment of silence for Brian.
The Senators host the Calgary Flames starting at 1 p.m. ET Saturday on TSN1200 and TSN 5.
The flames also paid tribute to the Sens fan in a tweet just before the game.