Senators sign Sanderson to new long-term deal

The Ottawa Senators have signed defenceman Jake Sanderson to a new eight-year contract, keeping another key piece of the team's core in the capital long-term.

The Sens announced Wednesday night that Sanderson signed an eight-year, 64.4 million contract extension. The deal includes a 10-team no-trade clause for the final three seasons.

"Jake’s transition to the pro game has been flawless," Pierre Dorion, Senators general manager, said in a statement.

"He’s a very mature young man who demonstrates a routine and skillful ability to play important minutes with poise. An effortless skater who holds himself to a high standard, he has the talent to be one of the best all-around defencemen in the NHL for years to come."

Sanderson had four goals and 28 assists in his first season with the Senators last season. The native of Whitefish, Mont. was named to the NHL's All-Rookie Team.

The Senators now have several players signed to long-term deals, including captain Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stutzle, Thomas Chabot, Drake Batherson and Josh Norris.

The Senators take the ice for the first time in the NHL pre-season on Sept. 24 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.