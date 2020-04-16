OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Senators are saying “thank you to everyone on the front lines helping keep the community safe” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, Senators owner Eugene Melnyk purchased meals from Thyme & Again for staff at Ottawa’s hospitals. Frontline workers also received a voucher for two tickets for a Senators game during the 2020/21 season from Melnyk and the Senators

Meals were dropped off at the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus, Ottawa Hospital General Campus, the Montfort Hospital, the Queensway-Carleton Hospital and Roger Neilson House.

A video was also released on the Senators Twitter account, paying tribute to workers providing the essential services in the community.

The Ottawa Senators are saying thanks to OTTAWA-Gatineau’s frontline workers as #Sens owner Eugene Melnyk has bought meals for hospital staff across the region. #HockeySticksTogether pic.twitter.com/YnJD6LWRys — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) April 16, 2020

Defenceman Thomas Chabot says “On behave of my teammates, we want to send a sincere thanks to all the frontline health care workers who are helping to keep our community safe. Keep up the good work!”

Forward Brady Tkachuk says “we are incredibly proud of the work being done by those on the frontlines in our community. To all those going to work to provide the essential services, just want you to know we are all thinking of you. Stay safe everyone.”

Retired Senators forward Chris Neil salutes frontline workers, saying “together, you’re what makes Ottawa great.”

Defenceman Mark Borowiecki appears with his two month-old son Miles, saying the frontline health care and emergency personnel are “awesome. You’re making such a huge difference keeping all of us healthy.”

And forward Anthony Duclair thanks workers delivering food and health care workers for their hard work.

“With everyone doing their part, we’re going to get through this together.”

The Senators hashtag for the video is “Hockey Sticks Together”