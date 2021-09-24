OTTAWA -- The Senators and Redblacks will be able to have more fans in the stands at games this fall as Ontario expands capacity limits for sporting events.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore will announce expanded capacity limits inside professional sports arenas and stadiums Friday afternoon, CTV News Toronto has learned.

Sources say that starting on Saturday, a new capacity limit of 50 per cent up to a maximum of 10,000 people will be allowed in indoor sports venues and 75 per cent up to 30,000 people will be allowed in outdoor sports venues.

The new rules means the Ottawa Senators could host approximately 9,300 fans for their first exhibition game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sept. 29.

Earlier this month, the Senators said they expected to be able to host capacity crowds of 18,652 when the NHL regular season starts next month.

“It is the organization’s expectation, based upon its full compliance with provincial requirements, that Canadian Tire Centre will have the ability to welcome full capacity for opening night on Oct. 14,” the release said.

All fans must be fully vaccinated to attend games at Canadian Tire Centre, and wear masks inside the arena.

Currently, outdoor sports venues are limited to 15,000 spectators in attendance, or 75 per cent of usual, pre-COVID capacity, whichever is less. Indoor sports venues are limited to 1,000 fans.

The Ottawa Redblacks have been allowed a maximum capacity of 15,000 fans at games at TD Place so far this season. With a capacity of 24,000 fans TD Place, the Redblacks would be allowed to have 18,000 fans for games under the new capacity limits.