OTTAWA -- Ottawa Senators ticket holders are being offered the option of a credit or refunds for their unused tickets while the NHL season remains on pause during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the Senators say while “the season is on pause and the Ottawa Senators continue to actively work with the NHL on all possible options for a resumption of play, we understand that many ticket holders are looking for flexibility due to these unprecedented times.”

Members of the Senators business team will reach out to ticket holders next week to begin providing information on how they can enhance the value of their investment through credit towards their renewal for next season, or details about how refunds may be obtained.

Fans who purchased tickets through ticketmaster.ca can request refunds or credits applicable to games next season through their Ticketmaster account.

The Canadian Tire Centre box office will accommodate requests upon a reopening of business.

The NHL paused the 2019-20 season on March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.