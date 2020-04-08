OTTAWA -- Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith says the club has seen first hand that COVID-19 “spares no one.”

Smith spoke to the media for the first time on Wednesday since the NHL suspended the season due to the pandemic.

Five players and a member of the Senators organization tested positive for COVID-19, and have since recovered.

“Every one that had it didn’t have horrible symptoms that you are seeing on TV,” said Smith

“Some guys didn’t feel well, but being athletes, they all got through it and are on the other side of it now.”

Smith told reporters it’s important to see this virus “doesn’t spare anyone,” noting celebrities, athletes and the general public have all had COVID-19.

Smith was in isolation with his family in Ottawa after the Senators returned from the California road trip on March 12. Smith is now in Windsor to wait until the NHL season resumes.

The Senators head coach says he has been in touch with General Manager Pierre Dorion and the other Senators coaches during the NHL shutdown. The Senators strength and conditioning coach is speaking with the players about exercises they can do during the pandemic.

Smith says he’s “hopeful” that he and the team can get out of the house and finish the NHL regular season.

“We want to finish on the right note, we want to finish with the message that we’re going to work to the very end, to the very last buzzer.”