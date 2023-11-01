Senators forfeit first-round pick in fallout from Dadonov trade
The National Hockey League announced the Ottawa Senators will forfeit a first-round draft pick for their role in a voided deal by the Las Vegas Golden Knights that would have sent Evgenii Dadonov to the Anaheim Ducks last season.
"Ottawa will forfeit its first-round draft pick in one of the 2024, 2025 or 2026 Drafts," the NHL said in a release. "The determination as to which pick will be forfeited will be made by Ottawa within 24 hours of the conclusion of the Draft Lottery for that year. The League will have no further comment on the matter."
The NHL confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that the team will lose its first-round pick as a result of general manager Pierre Dorion giving the Golden Knights wrong information about the existence of Dadonov's 10-team 'no-move' clause. The Senators traded Dadonov to Vegas in July 2021 for defenceman Nick Holden and a third-round pick.
The Knights did not know of Dadonov's clause, which caused problems during the 2022 trade deadline.
The Golden Knights had traded Dadonov to the Ducks in exchange for two defenceman. The deal, however, was cancelled by the league because the Ducks were one of the teams on Dadonov's no-trade list.
In a statement on X, the Golden Knights said: "we appreciate the league's diligence on this matter and respect the decision. The club will have no further comment."
Dadonov, who currently plays with the Dallas Stars, first joined the Senators as a free agent in 2020.
- Sign up now for our nightly CTV News Ottawa newsletter
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
He was traded to Las Vegas after one season and, after the failed trade to the Ducks, was moved to the Montreal Canadiens. He was traded to the Stars last February.
The Senators have announced a press conference at 3:15 p.m. There is no word on what the Senators will announce.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
No Canadians among hundreds of foreigners preparing to exit Gaza Strip
No Canadians were on a list of more than 400 foreign nationals permitted to leave Gaza on Wednesday for the first time since the Israel-Hamas war began, raising questions about what Canada was doing to help citizens stuck in the besieged Palestinian enclave.
Cocaine, MDMA linked to growing number of overdose deaths in Canada: StatCan
Stimulant drugs including cocaine, MDMA and multiple types of amphetamines contributed to roughly half of all accidental overdose deaths in Canada from 2020 to 2021, according to a new report by Statistics Canada that also tracked a sharp rise in overdoses.
Poilievre wants a 'carbon tax election,' Liberals say bring it on
Amid a week of heavy political scrutiny over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's exclusive carbon-price carve-out for home heating oil, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is pushing for 'a carbon tax election.' Speaking to his caucus, he called on Trudeau to pause the carbon tax on all home heating until Canadians go to the polls.
High numbers of immigrants choosing to leave Canada for greener pastures: study
As the federal government prepares to unveil its immigration targets for the next three years, new research finds immigrants to Canada are increasingly leaving this country for opportunities elsewhere.
'Disturbing': Police say vandals left skinned goat heads at 2 homes in Vaughan, Ont.
New video footage has surfaced showing two suspects who allegedly spray painted swear words on homes and vehicles in Vaughan and left behind skinned goat heads.
BREAKING Police investigating 'multiple bomb threats' in northern Ont., schools closed north of Gogama
Ontario Provincial Police said it is 'investigating multiple bomb threats across northern Ont,' as all schools north of Gogama closed for the day.
Here's how much money Canada has committed to global humanitarian aid in recent years
In response to the Israel-Hamas war, Canada has sent more humanitarian aid to Gaza and the West Bank than it has in each of the last 20 years, according to data from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. But where else do Canadian aid dollars go, and what do they accomplish?
EXPLAINER Who controls the Rafah crossing and why is it so important to Gaza?
The Egyptian-controlled Rafah crossing is Gaza's main lifeline to the outside world that is not run by Israel, and has become the focal point of efforts to deliver humanitarian aid, and allow out injured people and foreign passport holders.
What was Heidi Klum for Halloween this year? See her 2023 costume
Heidi Klum shook her tail feathers Tuesday for her latest elaborate Halloween costume, dressing up as a peacock with several acrobats forming her tail feathers.
Atlantic
-
Slippery roads possible as snow continues to fall in Nova Scotia
Steady snow continues to fall for parts of Nova Scotia Wednesday afternoon.
-
Nova Scotia launches health-care app
Nova Scotia has launched a mobile app that will let users book health-care appointments, see expected emergency department wait times, and access vaccination records, among other things.
-
Man dead after pickup truck crashes into ditch: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP says a man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Lunenburg County.
Toronto
-
'Disturbing': Police say vandals left skinned goat heads at 2 homes in Vaughan, Ont.
New video footage has surfaced showing two suspects who allegedly spray painted swear words on homes and vehicles in Vaughan and left behind skinned goat heads.
-
Brampton woman says landlord entered her apartment without proper permission
A woman renting a basement apartment in Brampton says several people have walked into her home unannounced as her landlord tries to sell the unit. But what are her rights as a tenant?
-
Toronto-area police investigating reports of sharp objects found in Halloween candy
Police in the Toronto area are investigating a report of a sewing needle found in a child’s Halloween candy on Tuesday night.
Montreal
-
Montreal police make 17 arrests in $5M real estate fraud
Montreal police say they've arrested 17 people in connection with an alleged real estate fraud scheme worth more than $5 million.
-
No class Monday morning for Montreal students as public sector workers strike
As union members gear up for a massive strike, students in the Montreal area should expect a late start to their school day on Monday.
-
Service disruptions plague REM again Wednesday morning
The REM is once again being plagued by service disruptions.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Police investigating 'multiple bomb threats' in northern Ont., schools closed north of Gogama
Ontario Provincial Police said it is 'investigating multiple bomb threats across northern Ont,' as all schools north of Gogama closed for the day.
-
Needle found in chocolate bar by Timmins trick-or-treater
A Timmins mom issues warning after an 11-year-old girl found a needle in a chocolate bar she got during trick-or-treating on Halloween night.
-
High numbers of immigrants choosing to leave Canada for greener pastures: study
As the federal government prepares to unveil its immigration targets for the next three years, new research finds immigrants to Canada are increasingly leaving this country for opportunities elsewhere.
London
-
Fatal crash Wednesday morning in St. Thomas
Highway 3 is expected to be closed for several hours between Wellington Road and Centennial Avenue, as well as the First Avenue on ramp.
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Veltman trial, legal arguments continue
The murder trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22, continued in court Wednesday with more legal arguments between lawyers and the judge in the jury’s absence.
-
26 collisions in 29 hours: Grey Bruce OPP respond to numerous crashes amid early season snowfall
Grey Bruce OPP have been kept busy over the past 29 hours responding to more than two dozen crashes as snowy conditions hampered the region.
Winnipeg
-
Union representing striking MPI workers reaches tentative agreement, vote being held Wednesday
The MPI strike could soon be over. Tuesday evening, the union representing MPI employees said a tentative agreement has been reached and the offer will be presented to its members.
-
Snow removal forcing Steinbach family to remove memorial
A Steinbach family has been told they have to take down a roadside memorial.
-
Winnipeg police looking for information on North End homicide
The Winnipeg Police Service is looking for information after a man was found dead in the city’s North End on Wednesday.
Kitchener
-
SIU called to investigate stand-off in Six Nations
The Special Investigations Unit has been called to investigate after a stand-off between a barricaded person and police in Six Nations of the Grand River.
-
Witness says thieves jumped counter, stole merchandise at Kitchener jewelry store
Waterloo regional police are appealing for video and witnesses after a jewelry store robbery at Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener.
-
Date announced for Kitchener Centre byelection
A date has been set for the provincial byelection in Kitchener Centre.
Calgary
-
Calgary police say Pineridge shooting was 'planned and targeted'
Calgary police are continuing to look for suspects in a shooting in Pineridge last week that injured an innocent bystander.
-
Alberta announces reforms to address high premiums for automobile insurance
The Alberta government is promising changes to reduce high auto insurance premiums, including a cap tied to inflation for those with good driving records.
-
$2.25M piece of public art to be installed inside Calgary's Stampede Park
One of the largest pieces of public art in Calgary will be installed in front of the new BMO Centre inside Stampede Park.
Saskatoon
-
Community rallies around Saskatoon perogy shop after vandilism
A Saskatoon small business saw an outpouring of community support after it was vandalized.
-
Cancellation of Saskatoon green cart contract came as a 'surprise,' company says
The City of Saskatoon is going in a different direction with its green cart program after the company hired to process organics "defaulted" on the contract but the president of the company says he wants to set the record straight.
-
Sask. town located near massive mining project readies for 'influx of people'
BHP's plan to spend billions more on a Saskatchewan potash mine is getting resounding approval from Lanigan mayor Tony Mycock.
Edmonton
-
Stolen vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run found, driver still sought
The vehicle involved in a crash that killed a pedestrian in north Edmonton Monday night was found a day later, but police are still searching for the driver.
-
Alberta announces reforms to address high premiums for automobile insurance
The Alberta government is promising changes to reduce high auto insurance premiums, including a cap tied to inflation for those with good driving records.
-
No more carve-outs coming, Trudeau tells Canadians hoping for carbon tax pause on all home heating types
The federal government will not be offering any more carve-outs to the carbon pricing policy beyond the plan to pause the tax on home heating oil, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday, doubling down on comments his natural resources minister made.
Vancouver
-
Former B.C. premier appointed Canada's ambassador to Germany
John Horgan, the former premier of British Columbia, has been appointed as Canada's next ambassador to Germany.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. needs non-prescription safe drug supply to curb OD deaths, expert panel says
An expert panel has urged the B.C. government to "immediately" pursue a non-prescription safe drug supply program, arguing the current prescription model is too restrictive to meaningfully combat the province's ongoing overdose crisis.
-
175 dead from toxic drugs in B.C. in September: coroner's report
The latest data on toxic drug deaths in British Columbia shows 175 fatalities in September, as the crisis continues unabated.
Regina
-
'Cancer doesn't wait for anybody': Sask. family highlights concerning delays in diagnostic scans
A Regina woman is sharing her story after facing unusual delays in having cancer tests performed. Her family came to the legislature to talk about the strain that it has caused.
-
Sask. producers say amendment to Bill C-234 would create 'double standard' between grain, livestock operations
Saskatchewan agriculture groups are calling on senators to reject an amendment to Bill C-234 that would see the heating and cooling of barns and greenhouses no longer be under consideration to be exempt from the federal carbon tax.
-
'Don't take risks': Family highlights road safety following streak of fatal crashes in Sask.
On Sept. 29, Kevin MacKinnon was driving home from his father's retirement party, when he was involved in a crash involving three vehicles.