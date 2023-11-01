Senators forfeit first-round pick in fallout from Dadonov trade

The National Hockey League announced the Ottawa Senators will forfeit a first-round draft pick for their role in a voided deal by the Las Vegas Golden Knights that would have sent Evgenii Dadonov to the Anaheim Ducks last season.

"Ottawa will forfeit its first-round draft pick in one of the 2024, 2025 or 2026 Drafts," the NHL said in a release. "The determination as to which pick will be forfeited will be made by Ottawa within 24 hours of the conclusion of the Draft Lottery for that year. The League will have no further comment on the matter."

The NHL confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that the team will lose its first-round pick as a result of general manager Pierre Dorion giving the Golden Knights wrong information about the existence of Dadonov's 10-team 'no-move' clause. The Senators traded Dadonov to Vegas in July 2021 for defenceman Nick Holden and a third-round pick.

The Knights did not know of Dadonov's clause, which caused problems during the 2022 trade deadline.

The Golden Knights had traded Dadonov to the Ducks in exchange for two defenceman. The deal, however, was cancelled by the league because the Ducks were one of the teams on Dadonov's no-trade list.

In a statement on X, the Golden Knights said: "we appreciate the league's diligence on this matter and respect the decision. The club will have no further comment."

Dadonov, who currently plays with the Dallas Stars, first joined the Senators as a free agent in 2020.

He was traded to Las Vegas after one season and, after the failed trade to the Ducks, was moved to the Montreal Canadiens. He was traded to the Stars last February.

The Senators have announced a press conference at 3:15 p.m. There is no word on what the Senators will announce.