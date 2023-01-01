Senators for sale and LRT rolls into Riverside South: Six stories to watch in Ottawa in 2023
The sale of the Ottawa Senators moves forward, the new Ottawa City Council gets down to work, and light rail transit rolls into Riverside South.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at six stories to watch in Ottawa in 2023.
Ottawa Senators for sale
The 'For Sale' sign is hanging on the Ottawa Senators to start the new year.
The board of directors for Senators Sports and Entertainment initiated the process for selling the club in November, retaining New York-based bank Galatioto Sports Partners to oversee the sale.
"A condition of any sale will be that the team remains in Ottawa," the club said.
Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch reported just before Christmas that the process to purchase the Senators could stretch into March following a delay in the opening of the "due-diligence room" for prospective buyers to view the Senators documents.
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has said more than a dozen parties have expressed an interest in buying the club. Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds has stated he wants to join a consortium of owners to buy the Senators, along with Canadian Tire Centre.
Sportico, a Los Angeles-based magazine, valued the Senators at $655 million.
Federal workers return to the office
Tens of thousands of federal public sector workers will be required to return to the office in Ottawa and Gatineau in the new year. However, the unions representing government workers are vowing to fight the return-to-office order as contract talks continue with the federal government.
Treasury Board President Mona Fortier announced in December that all federal employees must return to the office for two or three days a week, starting in mid-January. The return-to-office plan must be fully implemented by the end of March.
The Public Service Alliance of Canada says the blanket hybrid work plan "tramples" on workers collective bargaining rights and, "forces a flawed one-size-fits-all approach on a diverse and evolving public service."
Tens of thousands of public sector workers have been working from home since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
PSAC filed a labour board complaint against the federal government for the move, saying the government is making changes to working conditions while contract negotiations are continuing.
The union says more than 80 per cent of its members oppose the government's hybrid work plan, and are prepared to take action, including strike action, "to fight for better work-life balance, fair wages, protections against harassment and discrimination in the workplace and other top bargaining priorities."
PSAC says a strike vote will be the next step in contract talks, but hasn't said when a vote could be held.
In May, PSAC declared an impasse in contract talks with the government. The union said at the time it was asking for a 13.5 per cent wage increase over three years in contract talks.
File photo of downtown Ottawa. (Photo by Robbie Palmer of Unsplash)
Ottawa's new City Council
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe will face his first test of the new year in February, when city staff table the 2023 city of Ottawa budget.
Sutcliffe campaigned on a promise of a maximum 2.5 per cent hike in property taxes, along with a one-year freeze on transit fares and reducing some recreation fees by 10 per cent.
However, some councillors say a 2.5 per cent property tax hike would be like an austerity budget, and would require the city to decrease service levels to stay within that fiscal framework.
Staff are also warning the city of Ottawa will face financial pressures next year due to inflationary increases on fuel, utilities, contracts and capital projects. Interim City Manager Wendy Stephanson says the budget will include recommendations to address fiscal pressures.
The 2023 city of Ottawa budget will be tabled on Feb. 1, with council finalizing the financial plan on March 1.
The budget debate will kick off a busy first full year for Sutcliffe and the new council, which will include implementing the recommendations from the public inquiry into Ottawa's Light Rail Transit System and finalizing Ottawa's Solid Waste Master Plan, which will include recommendations to extend the life of the Trail Road Dump. Council and the Transportation Committee will also proceed with public engagement on policies and the Active Transportation Projects as part of the new Transportation Master Plan.
The city will begin the process of hiring a new City Manager, following the abrupt departure of Steve Kanellakos at the end of November.
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and the new council pose for a selfie ahead of Tuesday's swearing in ceremony. (Leah Larocque/CTV News Ottawa)
New Ottawa Police Chief
All eyes will be on new Ottawa Police Chief Eric Stubbs in the new year, as he begins the work of restoring the community's trust in the service and shaping the future of the police service with his vision.
Stubbs was hired on Oct. 21 by former Ottawa Police Services Board chair Eli El-Chantiry and the board, just days before the municipal election.
His arrival came at a time when some members of the community expressed a lack of trust in the police service following the police handling of the 'Freedom Convoy', and calls from community groups and some members of the public to either cut or freeze taxpayer funding for the service.
"It's not mission impossible," Stubbs told CTV News Ottawa on his first day on the job on Nov. 17.
Mayor Sutcliffe told CTV News Ottawa last month that he feels confident the service will be able to regain the community's trust after the 'Freedom Convoy' protest.
“I think there’s a lot we have to do with the police service,” Sutcliffe said. “We have to rebuild trust in Ottawa’s police service.”
The mayor said it's important to be prepared for future events to ensure residents, particularly those who live downtown, are protected.
“I’m confident the police service, working with our partners at other levels of government, will be able to do that,” he said.
The Ottawa Police Service will table its 2023 budget in February. Council directed the service to draft the budget with a 2.5 per cent increase in funding.
Fallout from the 'Freedom Convoy'
The fallout from the 'Freedom Convoy' will continue in the new year.
The Public Order Emergency Commission looking at the federal government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act in February will table its final report.
Justice Paul Rouleau is tasked with examining and assessing the basis for the government's decision to declare a public order emergency, and the appropriateness and effectiveness of the measures selected by the government to deal with the protests in Ottawa, Windsor and Coutts, Alta.
The final report must be tabled in the House of Commons by Feb. 20, 2023.
Ottawa's auditor general is also studying the city of Ottawa and Ottawa Police Service response to the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other public health measures.
The auditor general has not said when the reports will be finished.
The federal government must still decide the future of Wellington Street, after a House of Commons committee recommended keeping the street in front of Parliament Hill permanently closed to civilian traffic.
Day 10 of the Freedom Convoy demonstration in downtown Ottawa in February 2022. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)
All aboard LRT to Riverside South
The Trillium Line is on track to open in the fall.
The Stage 2 LRT project would see light rail transit run from Bayview Station to Riverside South, with a spur to the Ottawa International Airport.
TransitNEXT, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SNC-Lavalin, is responsible for the Stage 2 expansion of Line 2.
The Trillium Line was originally scheduled to be completed in 2022, but construction was delayed due to labour strikes, supply issues and "other events last year", according to the city.
Michael Morgan, Director of the Rail Construction Program, told councillors in November TransitNEXT was on track to hand over the system to the city in August, with the system launching in September.
The eastern extension of the Confederation Line is currently 36 days behind schedule, and is scheduled to be handed over to the city on Jan. 1, 2025. The western extension from Tunney's Pasture to Moodie Drive and Algonquin College is not expected to be completed until 2026.
Trudeau on 'tough' economic headwinds, unapologetic for 'tinfoil hat' rhetoric
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sat down with CTV National News Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Omar Sachedina for a year-end interview to reflect on the political shifts experienced in 2022, and to contemplate the challenges ahead in 2023. Here is a full transcript of the interview.
Canada to require negative COVID-19 test for air travellers coming from China
The federal government has announced it will require a negative COVID-19 test for air travellers arriving from mainland China, Hong Kong or Macau.
Bedard's four assists lead Canada over Sweden on New Year's Eve at world juniors
Connor Bedard had four assists to tie Eric Lindros for Canada's all-time points record at the world junior hockey championship as the tournament hosts wrapped up preliminary round play with a dominant 5-1 victory over Sweden on Saturday night.
Trudeau, Poilievre offer condolences after death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
Canada's federal leaders and Canadian bishops offered their condolences after the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the first pontiff to retire in 600 years, who died on New Year's Eve at 95.
Canadian-born older adults more likely to successfully age than immigrants, recent study finds
A recent study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health has found that Canadian born adults have a higher likelihood to achieve ‘successful aging’ than their immigrant counterparts.
Are polar plunges safe? Here's what experts say
On the first day of 2023, Canadians across the country will jump into icy lakes and rivers as participants in local polar dip events. Here are some of the benefits and risks of polar plunging, as well as some advice for doing it safely.
'I have no one': Kinless Canadians struggling to age with dignity
A growing number of Canadians are aging alone, without immediate family members to help them with daily tasks or offer emotional support. These kinless Canadians are facing many challenges and more needs to be done to ensure they don’t fall through the cracks, experts say.
Benedict XVI, first pope to retire in 600 years, dies at 95
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the shy German theologian who tried to reawaken Christianity in a secularized Europe but will forever be remembered as the first pontiff in 600 years to resign from the job, died Saturday. He was 95.
Canadians split on how much and when to tip at restaurants, survey shows
When it comes to tipping etiquette, a new survey suggests there is little agreement among Canadians on when and how much to tip.
