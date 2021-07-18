OTTAWA -- Goaltenders Matt Murray and Joey Daccord and forward Evgenii Dadonov are among the players the Ottawa Senators have exposed for the NHL expansion draft.

NHL teams were required to submit a list of protected and available players for the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft, where the Seattle Kraken will select players for the first year club. Seattle will select one player from each of the 30 participating teams, excluding the Las Vegas Golden Knights. They must select at least 14 forwards, nine defenceman and three goaltenders.

Here is a look at the available players on the Ottawa Senators roster for the Seattle Kraken to select.

Vitaly Abramov (F)

Michael Amadio (F)

Artem Anisimov (F)

J.C. Beaudin (F)

Clark Bishop (F)

Evgenii Dadonov (F)

Jonathan Davidsson (F)

Ryan Dzingel (F)

Michael Haley (F)

Jack Kopacka (F)

Zachary Magwood (F)

Matthew Peca (F)

Logan Shaw (F)

Derek Stepan (F)

Chris Tierney (F)

Josh Brown (D)

Cody Goloubef (D)

Mikael Wikstrand (D)

Joey Daccord (G)

Anton Forsberg (G)

Marcus Hogberg (G)

Matt Murray (G)

The Senators acquired Murray from the Pittsburgh Penguins in October, and signed him to a four-year, $25 million contract. Murray, Daccord, Anton Forsberg and Marcus Hogberg all appeared in net for the Senators during the 2021 season while the team dealt with injuries.

The Sens signed Dadonov to a three-year, $15 million contract during the free agent period last year. Dadonov had 13 goals and seven assists for the Senators last season.

Tim Tierney has spent the past three seasons with the Senators. He had six goals and 13 assists for the Senators in the 2021 season.

The Ottawa Senators were allowed to protect 11 players, including one goaltender.