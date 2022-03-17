Senators defenceman Thomas Chabot likely out for season with broken hand

The Ottawa Senators' top defenceman is likely out for the season with a hand injury.

Thomas Chabot has a fractured hand and likely won't play for the rest of the season, head coach D.J. Smith told reporters on Thursday.

Chabot took a hit in the second period of Wednesday night's loss against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Chabot leads the NHL in ice time this season, playing more than 26 minutes per game.

The Senators have lost eight of their last 10 games.