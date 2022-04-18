Senators coach D.J. Smith to be assistant coach for Canada at World Hockey Championship
Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith will be behind the bench for Canada at this year’s men’s World Hockey Championship.
Smith will be named an assistant coach for Team Canada at the tournament, scheduled for May 13 to 29 in Finland.
Smith’s fellow assistant will be Arizona Coyotes head coach Andre Tourigny, a former Ottawa 67’s head coach and Senators assistant coach.
Claude Julien, the former Montreal Canadiens, Boston Bruins and New Jersey Devils head coach, will be Canada’s head coach. Julien began his coaching career with the Gatineau (then Hull) Olympiques.
Smith told reporters over the weekend he would be thrilled at the opportunity to help his country.
“You do this because you want to have as many experiences as possible to make you a better coach,” he said. “If there’s an opportunity for me to do that, I’ll be there.”
The Senators have seven regular season games left, beginning tonight in Seattle.
