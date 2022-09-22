Senators' Batherson says he is 'co-operating' with Hockey Canada investigations

Ottawa Senators right wing Drake Batherson (19) celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wings in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Detroit. (Paul Sancya/AP Photo) Ottawa Senators right wing Drake Batherson (19) celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wings in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Detroit. (Paul Sancya/AP Photo)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

  • 26 people facing 111 charges in OPP operation

    Twenty-six people are facing 111 charges after nine search warrants were used in southwestern Ontario this week. OPP from multiple jurisdictions were part of Project Carlina after an increase in overdose occurrences in Grey, Bruce, Huron and Perth counties.

    Items seized by OPP as part of 'Project Carlina' (Source: OPP)

  • 95 birds in Owen Sound, Ont. park ordered euthanized

    Ninety five birds in Owen Sound’s Harrison Park have had to be euthanized. On Sept 16, city staff notified the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) about health concerns of the bird and waterfowl population in the park’s sanctuary.

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina