

Cassie Aylwad, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Senators captain Erik Karlsson and his wife Melinda have lost their baby, the team said in a statement Tuesday.

The couple announced the pregnancy last November and revealed in December they were expecting a boy. The baby was due some time in the late spring.

In a brief statement, the Sens says the thoughts and prayers of the team, the city, and the hockey community are with the couple at this time.

The Karlssons have asked for privacy.