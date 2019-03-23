

CTV Ottawa





A special seminar was held Saturday on anti-terror strategies.

The course taught the Israeli martial art of Krav Maga, covering tactics to survive terrorist attacks. The seminar happening more than one week after the terror attacks in two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

According to instructor Laurent Mougeot, the face of terrorism is changing- “What we are doing here to do is to give people a fighting change.”

The four hour seminar ran through various scenarios including an active shooter, explosions, or hostage situations.

Mougeot says, “It could literally happen anyway- Canada was on the terror list- the ISIS terror list, there was already an attack on the Parliament a couple of years ago.”

The class sold out within one week.

Steven Gilroy brought his family including his 17-year-old daughter Ella.

Gilroy says, “As time has progressed people have lost the ability to take care of them so I think classes like this, whether anti-terror or self-defense, are important.”

Ella says, “I rather know it than not know it... I’d rather be here than pretend the threat doesn’t exist.”