OTTAWA -- -Huge crowds are expected at the popular 613Christmas Flea Market on Saturday.

Two hundred vendors will be set up at the Carleton University Fieldhouse from 10 a.m. to 6.p.m. Admission is free.

The market is a great place for Christmas gifts, with everything from homemade soaps to vintage radios on sale.

Santa Claus will also be at 613Christmas and is willing to take selfies with children through the day.

