Self-employed Arnprior, Ont. resident $1 million richer after winning with Encore

A self-employed resident in Arnprior is $1 million richer after matching all seven Encore numbers in exact order in the July 29, 2023 Lotto 6/49 draw.

Though Sandipkumar Patel plays the lottery two to three times a week, this is his first big win.

"I was cleaning out my drawer and I found this ticket, so I scanned it on the OLG app and saw I won big," he said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings. "My head began to spin. I was so shocked!"

The 43-year-old is still in disbelief.

"I never thought I'd win but my wife always had faith in me," Patel added. "It's like a dream come true."

Patel wants to use the money to pay off his mortgage, invest and save the rest.

"I can now say I'm a millionaire!" Patel said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Madawaska Street in Arnprior.