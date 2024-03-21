OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Self-employed Arnprior, Ont. resident $1 million richer after winning with Encore

    A self-employed resident in Arnprior is $1 million richer after matching all seven Encore numbers in exact order in the July 29, 2023 Lotto 6/49 draw. (Encore/ handout) A self-employed resident in Arnprior is $1 million richer after matching all seven Encore numbers in exact order in the July 29, 2023 Lotto 6/49 draw. (Encore/ handout)
    Share

    A self-employed resident in Arnprior is $1 million richer after matching all seven Encore numbers in exact order in the July 29, 2023 Lotto 6/49 draw.

    Though Sandipkumar Patel plays the lottery two to three times a week, this is his first big win.

    "I was cleaning out my drawer and I found this ticket, so I scanned it on the OLG app and saw I won big," he said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings. "My head began to spin. I was so shocked!"

    The 43-year-old is still in disbelief.

    "I never thought I'd win but my wife always had faith in me," Patel added. "It's like a dream come true."

    Patel wants to use the money to pay off his mortgage, invest and save the rest.

    "I can now say I'm a millionaire!" Patel said.

    The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Madawaska Street in Arnprior.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canadian woman identified as victim in Mexico shooting

    The son of a Canadian woman killed in Queretaro, Mexico, says she was on her way back to Canada to look after her elderly mother. Mexican police put out a release identifying the Canadian as Gabriele Schart, adding that she was killed in a shooting on March 16.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    • OPP arrest three people after seizing drugs, weapons and more

      Three Norfolk County residents are facing charges after Ontario Provincial Police seized drugs and weapons in a search warrant. OPP West Region posted photos to social media, displaying cash paraphernalia and more — discovered in the bust.

    • 'It is going to be a cold day': Some warnings still in place

      Watches and warnings have been lifted for London-Middlesex but Grey-Bruce and Huron-Perth remain under the snow squall warning. We can expect some breaks of sunshine according to Julie Atchison as we push towards mid day, snow flurries and squalls will be winding down.

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News