OTTAWA -- Pembroke residents will be able to say hello to Santa Claus from their vehicle this year.

The City of Pembroke has announced that in lieu of the traditional Santa Claus Parade, a drive-thru Santa Claus Parade will be held at Riverside Park.

The parade will take place on Nov. 28 from 5 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Organizers say floats will be set up through the park lining the roads and cars will be able to drive-thru the park to see everything all lit up.

The theme for this year's drive-thru Santa Claus Parade is retro Christmas. Float creators are encouraged to channel Christmas' past and showcase their favourite Christmas memories.

The COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings means no one will be allowed on the floats during the parade. In addition, those attending with their families must stay in their vehicle and follow the directed path.