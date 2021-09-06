OTTAWA -- Ottawa police have arrested a Scarborough man after he allegedly shot a security guard in the ByWard Market overnight.

In a release Monday morning, police said the man had been denied entry to a bar on Clarence Street at around 1 a.m. and shot the guard twice in the leg before running away.

The guard is expected to undergo surgery. Their injuries were not life threatening.

Police further allege that as they were chasing the suspect, he shot at an officer before he was eventually arrested. The officer was not injured.

Andre Green is accused of attempted murder and is facing other gun-related charges. Police said he is not a registered restricted gun owner.

Several streets in the ByWard Market were closed overnight as police investigated but they have since reopened.

Investigators are asking any witnesses who have not yet come forward to contact them at 613-236-1222 x5166 or the Guns and Gangs unit at 613-236-1222 x5050.