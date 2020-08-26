OTTAWA -- A security guard working at one of Nunavut's isolation facilities in Ottawa has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a media release, the Government of Nunavut said Ottawa Public Health has confirmed an isolation site staff member at the Residence Inn on Walkley Road has tested positive for novel coronavirus.

"We are currently establishing what risk, if any, there is to Nunavummiut and we will begin contact tracing in territory if necessary," said Dr. Michael Patterson, Nunavut's Chief Public Health Officer.

The Government of Nunavut has set up isolation centres in Ottawa, Winnipeg, Edmonton or Yellowknife for residents who have travelled out of Nunavut. Residents must undergo a 14-day isolation period in the city before boarding a plane to return to Nunavut.

Ottawa Public Health says the staff member was likely infectious while working shifts at the Residence Inn on Aug. 16, 17, 18 and 19.

The Government of Nunavut says staff at the isolation sites are always required to wear masks while working.

"We are discussing with Ottawa Public Health whether this positive case will require those scheduled to return home in the coming days to remain in isolation until they can be cleared as contacts and confirmed COVID-19 free," said George Hickes, Minister of Health.

Any Nunavummiut who were in isolation between Aug. 16 and 19 at the Residence Inn and have since travelled home to Nunavut are asked to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.