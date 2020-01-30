Sections of Rideau Canal Skateway reopen Friday morning
Published Thursday, January 30, 2020 6:10PM EST Last Updated Friday, January 31, 2020 11:18AM EST
People skate on the Rideau Canal Skateway on Family Day in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 15, 2016. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
OTTAWA -- Two sections of the Rideau Canal Skateway reopened Friday morning, just in time for the kick-off of Winterlude.
The National Capital Commision says the following sections will open, starting at 8 a.m.:
- between Waverley Street and Bank Street
- between Bronson Avenue and Hartwells Locks
The NCC says it is continuing to work hard to open the remaining sections.
The entire skateway had closed late last Saturday night due to weather conditions.