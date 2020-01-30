OTTAWA -- Two sections of the Rideau Canal Skateway reopened Friday morning, just in time for the kick-off of Winterlude.

The National Capital Commision says the following sections will open, starting at 8 a.m.:

  • between Waverley Street and Bank Street 
  • between Bronson Avenue and Hartwells Locks

The NCC says it is continuing to work hard to open the remaining sections.

The entire skateway had closed late last Saturday night due to weather conditions. 