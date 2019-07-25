

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Motorists are being warned to avoid the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway this weekend.

The road will be closed to motor vehicle traffic, in both directions, between Parkdale Avenue and Booth Street from Friday night at 6 p.m. to Monday morning at 6 a.m.

The National Capital Commission says the closure will allow crews to continue preparations for work to replace the LeBreton Bridge. Crews are connecting a temporary detour road to the parkway, which will allow for the removal of the LeBreton Bridge.

The bridge will be demolished, with a replacement bridge set to be completed next July.

The closure of the parkway will impact the NCC’s Sunday Bikedays. Participants will be diverted onto the Ottawa River Pathway for the section between Onigam/Slidell streets and Vimy Place to go around the closure.