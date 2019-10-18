

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





A section of the Queensway will be closed to traffic this weekend.

The City of Ottawa says Highway 417 will be closed in both directions between Carling Avenue and Bronson Avenue from 6 p.m. on Saturday until 11 a.m. on Sunday.

The closure will allow crews to install part of the new Harmer Avenue pedestrian overpass. The project is renewing the existing pedestrian and cyclist infrastructure over the Queensway.

According to the City of Ottawa, the eastbound on-ramps will be closed at Carling, Parkdale and Maitland avenues. Westbound on-ramps to the Queensway will be closed at Bronson, Rochester, Parkdale, Lyon and O’Connor Street.

The City is warning motorists to plan all trips well in advance as significant delays are expected during the closure.