A section of the Queensway will be closed this weekend to traffic.

The City of Ottawa says Highway 417 will be closed in both directions between Carling Avenue and Bronson Avenue from Saturday at 6 p.m. to Sunday at 11 a.m.

The closure will allow the Ministry of Transportation to reconfigure traffic lanes for the next phase of the highway expansion between Maitland and Island Park Drive. The MTO is widening the highway to four lanes in each direction, and reconstructing the Maitland and Carling interchange ramps.

Westbound on-ramps to Highway 417 at O’Connor, Lyon, Bronson, Rochester and Parkdale will be closed from 6 p.m. Saturday to Sunday at 11 a.m. Eastbound on-ramps at Maitland, Carling and Parkdale will also be closed.

The MTO says there may be lane closures before and after the full closure over the weekend.

The City of Ottawa is advising commuters to expect significant delays during the closure, and consider using OC Transpo or carpooling to get around the city.

Construction is expected to end in December 2020.