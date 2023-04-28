Section of Ottawa's LRT system closed this weekend for maintenance work

A section of Ottawa's light rail transit system will be out of service this weekend, as OC Transpo and Rideau Transit Maintenance look to address water infiltration in the tunnel near Rideau Station.

There will be no O-Train service at Lees, uOttawa and Rideau stations on Saturday and Sunday, and again on May 6 and 7, due to the planned maintenance work.

OC Transpo says R1 replacement bus service will run "frequently" between Hurdman and Lyon stations to meet ridership requirements.

O-Train service will continue to run between Tunney's Pasture and Parliament stations in the west end, and between Hurdman and Blair stations in the east end.

Regular O-Train service will resume at 5 a.m. on Monday.

OC Transpo says the partial closure of the O-Train line is required to allow Rideau Transit Maintenance/Rideau Transit Group to assess the scope of repairs required to prevent water infiltration in sections of the tunnel.

The Transit Commission was told earlier this month that the waterproofing system in the tunnel is compromised, causing water leaks "above the expected levels" – especially around Rideau Station.

Rideau Transit Group CEO Nicholas Truchon says staff have tried grout "injections" to control water infiltration and seal up the leaks, but that may be "moving the problem to other locations."

The shutdown this weekend and on May 6-7 will allow staff to investigate the leaks and apply short-term fixes, and is part of a four-phase process to fix the issue.

OC Transpo insists there are no safety concerns in the tunnel.

"Tunnel maintenance will take place in June, and any required changes to service will be communicated in advance of these works," the city said in a statement.

"This type of regular inspection and maintenance is common for underground tunnels, and there are no safety concerns."

Riders have long complained about an odour at Rideau Station. Rideau Transit Group has said it believed the smell was due to "stagnant water" that was getting into the tunnel near the station.