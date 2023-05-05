Section of Ottawa's LRT system closed again this weekend for maintenance

A section of Ottawa's light rail transit system will be out of service again this weekend, as work continues to address water infiltration in the tunnel near Rideau Station.

OC Transpo says there will be no O-Train service at Lees, uOttawa and Rideau stations on Saturday and Sunday due to the planned maintenance work. The Confederation Line was also shutdown last weekend as OC Transpo and Rideau Transit Maintenance conducted remediation work in the tunnel.

O-Train service will continue to run between Tunney's Pasture and Parliament stations in the west end, and between Hurdman and Blair stations in the east end. OC Transpo says R1 replacement bus service will run "frequently" between Hurdman and Lyon stations to meet ridership requirements.

On Sunday, R1 bus service will be temporarily detoured between 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. for the CN Cycle for CHEO. All R1 buses will be detoured away from Rideau Street to the Mackenzie King Bridge, while at Lyon Station the R1 eastbound trips will use the stop at Slater and Kent.

Regular O-Train service will resume at 5 a.m. on Monday.

OC Transpo says the partial closure of the O-Train line is required to allow Rideau Transit Maintenance/Rideau Transit Group to assess the scope of repairs required to prevent water infiltration in sections of the tunnel.

Staff told the Transit Commission last month that the waterproofing system in the tunnel is compromised, causing water leaks "above the expected levels" – especially around Rideau Station.

The shutdown will allow staff to investigate the leaks and apply short-term fixes, and is part of a four-phase process to fix the issue.

OC Transpo insists there are no safety concerns in the tunnel.

Riders have long complained about an odour at Rideau Station. Rideau Transit Group has said it believed the smell was due to "stagnant water" that was getting into the tunnel near the station.