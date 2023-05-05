Section of Ottawa's LRT system closed again this weekend for maintenance

A sign at Rideau Station informs transit riders of the partial weekend closure of Ottawa's LRT system this weekend for maintenance work. (Ted Raymond/CTV News Ottawa) A sign at Rideau Station informs transit riders of the partial weekend closure of Ottawa's LRT system this weekend for maintenance work. (Ted Raymond/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina