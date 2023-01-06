Section of Ottawa LRT still shut down due to ice problems

More than 24 hours after freezing rain shut down Ottawa's light rail system, a section of the line remains closed on Friday.

Crews are still working to move the two trains that became stuck Wednesday night near Lees Station as freezing rain fell and ice built up on the overhead wires.

On Friday morning, trains were running between Blair and Tremblay stations in the east and Tunney's and uOttawa stations in the west. Replacement bus service was still running between St. Laurent and Rideau stations.

In a memo Friday morning, transit general manager Renée Amilcar said the overhead wire that was damaged near Lees Station has been repaired.

"RTM is still working to remove the two trains immobilized near Lees Station to the Maintenance Facility," Amilcar said. "Once the trains are removed, RTM will verify the work done to ensure service can resume safely through the area."

Two trains ran overnight from Blair to Tremblay stations to keep the wires clear of ice, she said.

Sparks fly

A video posted on Twitter just after 11 p.m. Wednesday showed sparks flying from the overhead catenary system as a train approached Hurdman Station.

Around 11:45 p.m., two trains got stuck in that area. Passengers waited about an hour before they were escorted off the trains to a bus at Hurdman station. Amilcar said Thursday that early analysis showed ice buildup on the catenary system caused the stopped trains.

There was also a power outage on the system shortly after midnight. Replacement bus service ran on the eastern part of the line for all of Thursday.

Damage to the system

In an update to Council late Thursday afternoon, Amilcar said a section of the overhead catenary system that powers the train was damaged near Lees Station as crews were returning an immobilized train to the maintenance facility.

"The wire will need to be repaired, and then a full system-wide check of the OCS will be undertaken before full service can resume," Amilcar said.

Meantime, Rideau Transit Maintenance is now concerned the flashes of light spotted in the trains, known as "arcing", may have damaged the OCS.

"While arcing is a contributing factor to the current situation, the root cause investigation continues to identify the full scope of any issues and required corrective actions."