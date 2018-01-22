

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





A section of a major downtown road will be closed for the next six weeks for construction.

Starting today, O’Connor Street is closed to motorists between Laurier Avenue and Somerset Street.

The city says the closure will allow Bell to reconstruct manholes on the west side of O’Connor at Gloucester, Nepean, Lisgar and Cooper Streets.

Signed detours will be in place to direct motorists around the closure via Laurier, Elgin Street and Somerset West to O’Connor.

The cycling lanes on O’Connor Street will remain open during the construction.

O’Connor Street will reopen to vehicle traffic on Friday, March 2.