

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





A section of Merivale Road is now closed until mid-October.

The City of Ottawa says Merivale is closed in both directions between Island Park Drive and Carling Avenue for construction on a new Highway 417 bridge.

The Ministry of Transportation is widening Highway 417 between Maitland Ave and Island Park Drive, including widening the Merivale Road Bridge.

Detours will be in place for vehicles and cyclists. The city says the sidewalk on the east side of Merivale Road will remain accessible for pedestrians.

OC Transpo routes 80 and 81 will continue to service Westgate Mall, and no bus stops will be impacted.