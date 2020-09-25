OTTAWA -- A section of Highway 417 will be closed in the heart of Ottawa next weekend for construction work.

The City of Ottawa says the Queensway will be closed in both directions from 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3 until 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4. while crews demolish the old Nicholas Street bridge.

The eastbound on-ramps at Nicholas and Metcalfe Streets will also be closed, but other ramps in the area will remain open.

As part of the Ministry of Transportation's Nicholas Street Underpass replacement, crews will be demolishing the old structure. The work includes the full replacement of the existing bridge on a new alignment immediately west of the existing bridge.

Heads up #OttCity! A section of Highway 417 will be closed in both directions from 6 pm on Saturday, October 3 until 11 am on Sunday, October 4 for @Ontransport replacement of the Nicholas Street underpass.



Here is a list of the detours on Oct. 3 and Oct. 4 for the bridge work.

Westbound detour for Highway 417 closure

Westbound motorists must exit the highway at Nicholas Street and Mann Avenue

Keep right for Mann Avenue

Turn left on Greenfield Avenue

Turn left to the westbound Highway 417 on-ramp

Eastbound detour for Highway 417 closure

Eastbound motorists must exit the highway at Nicholas Street and Lees Avenue

Turn left on Lees Avenue

Turn left to the eastbound Highway 417 on-ramp

Detour for 417 eastbound on-ramp at Nicholas

From Gatineau

Motorists coming across the Macdonald-Cartier or Alexandra bridges from Gatineau to access eastbound Highway 417 should proceed to St. Patrick Street

Turn right on Vanier Parkway

Bear right onto the eastbound Highway 417 on-ramp

From ByWard Market

Motorists coming from the ByWard Market to access eastbound Highway 417 should travel east on Rideau Street

Turn right on Vanier Parkway

Bear right onto the eastbound Highway 417 on-ramp

From Sandy Hill

Motorists coming from Sandy Hill to access eastbound Highway 417 should proceed north on Nicholas Street

Continue north on Waller Street

Turn right on Rideau Street

Turn right on Vanier Parkway

Bear right onto the eastbound Highway 417 on-ramp

From the downtown core, west of the Rideau Canal

Motorists coming from the downtown core to access eastbound highway 417 should proceed eastbound on Laurier Avenue

Turn left on Charlotte Street

Turn right on Rideau Street

Turn right on Vanier Parkway

Bear right onto the eastbound Highway 417 on-ramp

Detour for 417 eastbound on-ramp at Metcalfe