Section of Hwy. 417 closed Oct. 2 and 3 for construction
OTTAWA -- A section of Highway 417 will be closed in the heart of Ottawa next weekend for construction work.
The City of Ottawa says the Queensway will be closed in both directions from 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3 until 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4. while crews demolish the old Nicholas Street bridge.
The eastbound on-ramps at Nicholas and Metcalfe Streets will also be closed, but other ramps in the area will remain open.
As part of the Ministry of Transportation's Nicholas Street Underpass replacement, crews will be demolishing the old structure. The work includes the full replacement of the existing bridge on a new alignment immediately west of the existing bridge.
Here is a list of the detours on Oct. 3 and Oct. 4 for the bridge work.
Westbound detour for Highway 417 closure
- Westbound motorists must exit the highway at Nicholas Street and Mann Avenue
- Keep right for Mann Avenue
- Turn left on Greenfield Avenue
- Turn left to the westbound Highway 417 on-ramp
Eastbound detour for Highway 417 closure
- Eastbound motorists must exit the highway at Nicholas Street and Lees Avenue
- Turn left on Lees Avenue
- Turn left to the eastbound Highway 417 on-ramp
Detour for 417 eastbound on-ramp at Nicholas
From Gatineau
- Motorists coming across the Macdonald-Cartier or Alexandra bridges from Gatineau to access eastbound Highway 417 should proceed to St. Patrick Street
- Turn right on Vanier Parkway
- Bear right onto the eastbound Highway 417 on-ramp
From ByWard Market
- Motorists coming from the ByWard Market to access eastbound Highway 417 should travel east on Rideau Street
- Turn right on Vanier Parkway
- Bear right onto the eastbound Highway 417 on-ramp
From Sandy Hill
- Motorists coming from Sandy Hill to access eastbound Highway 417 should proceed north on Nicholas Street
- Continue north on Waller Street
- Turn right on Rideau Street
- Turn right on Vanier Parkway
- Bear right onto the eastbound Highway 417 on-ramp
From the downtown core, west of the Rideau Canal
- Motorists coming from the downtown core to access eastbound highway 417 should proceed eastbound on Laurier Avenue
- Turn left on Charlotte Street
- Turn right on Rideau Street
- Turn right on Vanier Parkway
- Bear right onto the eastbound Highway 417 on-ramp
Detour for 417 eastbound on-ramp at Metcalfe
- Motorist should travel eastbound on Isabella Street
- Turn right on Elgin Street
- Bear left onto Hawthorne Avenue and cross the Pretoria Bridge
- Turn right on Main Street
- Turn left on Lees Avenue
- Turn left to the eastbound Highway 417 on-ramp