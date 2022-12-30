Section of Hwy. 416 closed at Hunt Club Road in Ottawa

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal incident that has closed Highway 416 heading into Ottawa.

"A person fell from the overpass and was struck by a passing vehicle," OPP Const. Erin Cranton told CTV News Ottawa.

Highway 416 is closed in both directions from Hunt Club Road to Highway 417.

No other details have been released.

The Ottawa Police Service duty inspector account on Twitter tweeted the northbound lanes are closed for an "active police operation", but no other details have been released.

City of Ottawa traffic cameras show a long line of vehicles driving along Hunt Club Road near Highway 416.

Ottawa paramedics says crews are on the scene, but referred any media inquiries to police.

This is a developing news story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.