A small section of Highway 416 southbound will be closed this weekend for construction.

The Ministry of Transportation says the southbound lanes will be closed at Fallowfield Road from 8 p.m. tonight to 8 a.m. on Sunday.

The westbound Fallowfield on-ramp to Highway 416 southbound will also be closed.

Construction workers are conducting culvert replacement work in the area.

The MTO says traffic will be detoured off Highway 416 at Fallowfield Road off-ramp.