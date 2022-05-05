Section of Hwy. 174 closed this weekend for LRT work

A section of Highway 174 will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday, May 6 to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 8. (City of Ottawa) A section of Highway 174 will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday, May 6 to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 8. (City of Ottawa)

