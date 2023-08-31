Section of Hwy. 17 reopens in Renfrew County following head-on crash

OPP cruiser in this file photo. OPP cruiser in this file photo.

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | Don Martin: Who will step up to have 'The Talk' with Trudeau?

Ego and vanity are a potent combination in leadership politics, and in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this condition is infecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mindset as he seems deadly serious about seeking re-election in 2025.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina