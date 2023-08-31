Section of Hwy. 17 closed in Renfrew County following head-on crash

A section of Highway 17 in Renfrew County is closed in both directions following a two-vehicle crash.

Emergency crews responded to the head-on collision on Hwy. 17 near Calabogie Road on Thursday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police say Hwy. 17 is closed in both directions between Calabogie Road and Anderson Road for the investigation.

No other information has been released.

A caller to Newstalk 580 CFRA reported an Ornge air ambulance was spotted at the scene.