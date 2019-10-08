

Zach McGibbon, Newstalk 580 CFRA





A section of Highway 417 will be closed on the weekend of October 19th.

The closure is required for to install the truss forming the main span of the new Harmer Ave. Pedestrian Bridge.

The highway will be closed in both directions with lane reductions starting at 5pm on Saturday, October 19th, followed by a full closure at 6pm that same day.

The eastbound on-ramps at Carling, Parkdale and Maitland avenues will be closed. The westbound on-ramps at Bronson Ave., Rochester St., Parkdale Ave., Lyon St. and O’Connor St. will be closed.

The city has provided the following detours that will be in place during the closure:

Westbound detours

Westbound motorists must exit the highway at Bronson Avenue, onto Catherine Street

Proceed via Catherine Street, which becomes Raymond Street, westbound to Booth Street

Proceed via Booth Street southbound to Carling Avenue

Proceed via Carling Avenue westbound to the westbound Highway 417 on-ramp at Carling Avenue, west of Kirkwood Avenue and the fire station

Eastbound detours

Eastbound motorists must exit the highway at Carling Avenue and continue east to Bronson Avenue

Proceed via Bronson Avenue northbound to Chamberlain Avenue

Proceed via Chamberlain Avenue eastbound to Isabella Street

Proceed via Isabella Street eastbound onto the eastbound Highway 417 on-ramp at Metcalfe Street

The City of Ottawa is advising the public to plan trips in advance as significant delays are expected during the closure.