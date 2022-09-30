Section of Highway 417 closed until 6 a.m. Tuesday for construction
Motorists are being told to expect significant traffic delays across this city of Ottawa this weekend as a five-kilometre section of the Queensway is closed for construction.
Highway 417 is closed between Metcalfe Street and Carling/Kirkwood avenues until 6 a.m. on Tuesday for the replacement of the Rochester Street bridge.
Detours are in place for motorists travelling eastbound to exit Hwy. 417 at Carling Avenue/Kirkwood Avenue, and westbound traffic to exit the Queensway at Metcalfe Street. Rochester Street will remain closed under the highway until Oct. 11.
Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson is urging people to plan ahead before hitting the road.
"We’re asking people to take transit or take an alternative route, or if you have flex hours that you can come in a little later, a little earlier because it’s going to be a real challenge," Watson said.
Motorists should expect to see traffic delays on several east-west roads through the weekend, including Hunt Club Road, Carling Avenue and Baseline Road. A section of the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for the NCC's Weekend Bikedays.
The Rochester Street Bridge replacement was originally scheduled for Aug. 12-14, but work was delayed due to a strike in the construction sector.
This is the second of five bridge replacements in Ottawa over the next three years. The Booth Street Bridge was replaced in August, and the Bronson Avenue and Percy Street overpass structures will be replaced next summer.
The Preston Street Overpass is scheduled to be replaced in 2024.
HERE'S A LOOK AT THE DETOURS ON HWY. 417 THIS WEEKEND
WESTBOUND
- Westbound motorists must exit the highway at Metcalfe Street
- Continue westbound on Catherine Street
- Continue onto Raymond Street
- Turn left on Booth Street
- Turn right on Carling Avenue
- Take Hwy. 417 westbound access ramp from Carling Avenue
A look at the westbound detour for the Highway 417 closure this weekend. (City of Ottawa/Twitter)
EASTBOUND
- Eastbound motorists must exit the highway at Carling/Kirkwood Avenue
- Continue eastbound on Carling Avenue
- Turn left on Bronson Avenue
- Turn right on Chamberlain Avenue
- Continue onto Isabella Street
- Take Hwy. 417 eastbound access ramp at Metcalfe Street
A look at the detour for commuters travelling eastbound on Hwy. 417 this weekend. (City of Ottawa/Twitter)
ROAD CLOSURES
Several city streets will also be closed this weekend as part of the construction.
- Rochester Street closed between Gladstone Avenue and Aberdeen Street until October 11.
- Booth Street southbound closed between Gladstone Avenue and Raymond Street from 5 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.
- Booth Street northbound closed between Carling Avenue and Raymond Street from 5 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. on Tuesday
- Daniel McCann Street closed between Booth Street and Lebreton Street South from 5 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Tuesday
- Norman Street closed between Booth Street and Rochester Street from 5 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Tuesday
- Raymond Street remains closed between Booth Street and Rochester Street while Orangeville Street remains closed between Rochester Street and Lebreton Street South to facilitate the construction staging (ongoing long-term).
PARKWAYS
Just a reminder, a section of the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway will be closed to vehicle traffic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for the NCC bike weekends.
