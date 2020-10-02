OTTAWA -- Ottawa motorists are being warned that a section of Highway 417 will be closed for 17 hours this weekend for construction.

The Queensway will be closed in both directions at Nicholas Street from 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3 until 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4. Construction crews will be working over the weekend to remove the old Nicholas Street Bridge along the highway this weekend.

Lane reductions will start at 5 p.m. Saturday, followed by the full closure at 6 p.m.

The eastbound on-ramps at Nicholas and Metcalfe Streets will also be closed, but other ramps in the area will remain open.

ICYMI: The E/B exit ramp for Highway 417 at Nicholas St. will be closed TONIGHT, Sept. 30 from 6 pm until 6 am on Oct. 2.

Closures are required for @Ontransport's preparatory work for demolition of the old Nicholas St. bridge, scheduled for Oct. 3 & 4.https://t.co/obLBJk9IeJ pic.twitter.com/PDBh1Ysz9y — City of Ottawa (@ottawacity) September 30, 2020

As part of the Ministry of Transportation's Nicholas Street Underpass replacement, crews will be demolishing the old structure. The work includes the full replacement of the existing bridge on a new alignment immediately west of the existing bridge.

Here is a list of the detours on Oct. 3 and Oct. 4 for the bridge work.

Westbound detour for Highway 417 closure

Westbound motorists must exit the highway at Nicholas Street and Mann Avenue

Keep right for Mann Avenue

Turn left on Greenfield Avenue

Turn left to the westbound Highway 417 on-ramp

Eastbound detour for Highway 417 closure

Eastbound motorists must exit the highway at Nicholas Street and Lees Avenue

Turn left on Lees Avenue

Turn left to the eastbound Highway 417 on-ramp

Detour for 417 eastbound on-ramp at Nicholas

From Gatineau

Motorists coming across the Macdonald-Cartier or Alexandra bridges from Gatineau to access eastbound Highway 417 should proceed to St. Patrick Street

Turn right on Vanier Parkway

Bear right onto the eastbound Highway 417 on-ramp

From ByWard Market

Motorists coming from the ByWard Market to access eastbound Highway 417 should travel east on Rideau Street

Turn right on Vanier Parkway

Bear right onto the eastbound Highway 417 on-ramp

From Sandy Hill

Motorists coming from Sandy Hill to access eastbound Highway 417 should proceed north on Nicholas Street

Continue north on Waller Street

Turn right on Rideau Street

Turn right on Vanier Parkway

Bear right onto the eastbound Highway 417 on-ramp

From the downtown core, west of the Rideau Canal

Motorists coming from the downtown core to access eastbound highway 417 should proceed eastbound on Laurier Avenue

Turn left on Charlotte Street

Turn right on Rideau Street

Turn right on Vanier Parkway

Bear right onto the eastbound Highway 417 on-ramp

Detour for 417 eastbound on-ramp at Metcalfe

Motorist should travel eastbound on Isabella Street

Turn right on Elgin Street

Bear left onto Hawthorne Avenue and cross the Pretoria Bridge

Turn right on Main Street

Turn left on Lees Avenue

Turn left to the eastbound Highway 417 on-ramp