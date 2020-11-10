OTTAWA -- A section of Highway 174 westbound will close for a weekend later this month for construction on Stage 2 of the city's light rail network.

Starting at 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, the westbound lanes of the highway will be closed from Jeanne d'Arc Boulevard to Montreal Road. They are expected to reopen at 5 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 23.

A detour will be in place along Jeanne d'Arc and St. Joseph boulevards. The westbound Montreal Road on-ramp to Highway 174 will also be closed.

The eastbound highway will remain open throughout the weekend.