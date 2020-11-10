Advertisement
Section of Highway 174 to close for LRT construction
Published Tuesday, November 10, 2020 12:56PM EST Last Updated Tuesday, November 10, 2020 12:58PM EST
A stretch of Highway 174 westbound will close Nov. 20-23 for LRT construction. (City of Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- A section of Highway 174 westbound will close for a weekend later this month for construction on Stage 2 of the city's light rail network.
Starting at 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, the westbound lanes of the highway will be closed from Jeanne d'Arc Boulevard to Montreal Road. They are expected to reopen at 5 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 23.
A detour will be in place along Jeanne d'Arc and St. Joseph boulevards. The westbound Montreal Road on-ramp to Highway 174 will also be closed.
The eastbound highway will remain open throughout the weekend.