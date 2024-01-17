Second stunt driving charge laid against Ottawa driver on same date two years apart

Bad habits are hard to break for one Ottawa driver who was charged with stunt driving on Wednesday after being hit with the same offence two years ago today.

The Ottawa Police Service’s traffic enforcement unit posted to social media that the driver was caught going 144 km/h in the 80 km/h zone on Highway 174 near Trim Road in Orleans.

The driver was previously charged for stunt driving at the same speed and at the same location on Jan. 17, 2022.

The motorist had also just been released from an unpaid fines driving suspension on Monday.

It is the sixth stunt driving charge laid against a motorist since Monday, including a tow truck operator who was charged after speeding in Ottawa’s west-end on Tuesday afternoon.

Stunt driving charges apply at 40 km/h above the speed limit on roads with a posted limit below 80 km/h. When laid, stunt driving charges come with an automatic roadside licence suspension of 30 days and a 14-day vehicle impound.