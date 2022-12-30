Second straight day of record-breaking warm temperatures in Ottawa

The stretch of mild December weather continues with a second straight day of record-breaking temperatures in Ottawa.

The temperature hit 6.4 C around 7 a.m., making this the warmest Dec. 30 in Ottawa history. The previous record was 6.0 C set back in 1990.

Temperatures will continue to warm up throughout the day with Environment Canada calling for a high of 9 C.

This follow’s record-breaking temperatures in the capital on Thursday. The temperature hit 6.9 C, making it the warmest Dec. 29 in Ottawa history. The previous record was 6.6 C set in 2018.

The mild weather is expected to continue in the capital for another week.

Today’s forecast calls for cloudy skies and periods of drizzle throughout the day. Rain will begin around midnight and temperatures will fall to just 4 C overnight.

It will be a rainy New Year’s Eve in Ottawa. Tomorrow’s forecast calls for periods of rain throughout the day with a total rainfall amount between 5 to 10 millimetres. It will be mild with a high of 3 C, and temperatures will fall to 1 C in the afternoon.

It will be a rainy New Year’s Eve night and the overnight low will be 1 C.

On Sunday – cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries and a high of 1 C.