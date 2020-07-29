OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are investigating the second shooting in five days on Ritchie Street in Ottawa's west-end.

Police received several calls about shots fired in the 100 block of Ritchie Street just before 2 a.m. No one was hurt.

Officers tell CTV News Ottawa a home was damaged in the shooting.

No one has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

The Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit is now investigating.

On Saturday, police say shots were fired at a home in the 100 block of Ritchie Street. No one was hurt, and no arrests have been made.

There have been six shootings in Ottawa since Saturday, including the two shootings on Ritchie Street.

Ottawa Police say a 21-year-old man found dead behind College Catholique Samuel-Genest School on Carsons Road Monday was shot to death.

Police are also investigating shootings:

12:55 a.m. Sunday on Summerville Avenue. Shots fired outside a home

12:20 a.m. Monday on Woodridge Crescent. Shots fired at a home

4:20 a.m. Tuesday on Pinecrest Road, just south of Carling. A home was damaged.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050.