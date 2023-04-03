Second person dies following fire in Kingston, Ont.

A second person has died following a fire in Kingston, Ont. last week.

Emergency crews were called to a fire on Montreal Street at 10:30 p.m. Thursday. Two people were taken to hospital. One was pronounced dead and the other had critical injuries.

Kingston police confirmed Monday that the second person died on Saturday.

The identities of the victims have not been made public.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Kingston police are working with the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office to investigate the cause of the fire.

Police continue to seek witnesses. Anyone with information about the blaze is asked to contact Det. Const. Anthony Hampton at 613-549-4660 ext. 6438 or via email at ahampton@kingstonpolice.ca