

Ted Raymond, 580 CFRA





An 18-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man are facing second-degree-murder charges following the disappearance of the woman's 37-year-old mother.

Lennese Kuplu, of Ottawa, appeared in court Saturday morning, charged in connection with an Ottawa Police homicide investigation. Police accuse Lennese Kuplu of killing her mother, Susan Kuplu, and disposing of the body earlier this month. Susan Kuplu was last seen January 10 at the Ottawa courthouse before, as Ottawa Police believe, boarding a bus home.

In a statement Saturday morning, Ottawa Police confirmed the daughter of the missing woman has been charged with second-degree-murder and indignity to a dead body.

CTV News has learned Lennese Kuplu was detained January 15 in downtown Toronto.

Dwight Brown, 28, of Ottawa, is now facing the same charges as the younger Kuplu: second-degree murder and indignity to a dead body.

Lennese Kuplu remains in custody and makes her next court appearance Wednesday afternoon in Ottawa. Brown appeared in court Monday.