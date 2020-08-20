KINGSTON -- After going nearly four weeks without a case of COVID-19, health officials in the Kingston area are reporting a new case of novel coronavirus for a second straight day.

The Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Health Unit says a woman in her 20s has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement on Twitter, the health unit added, "This is a travel-related case, and poses low-risk to KFL&A."

On Wednesday, the health unit reported the first new case of COVID-19 in Kingston since July 24.

A health care worker in his 20s tested positive for COVID-19. Health officials said he contracted the virus from a close contact.

There are currently two active cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington health unit region.