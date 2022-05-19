Second murder suspect arrested in double fatal shooting at Ottawa shopping plaza

Yellow police tape surrounds the parking lot of the Alta Vista Shopping Centre after a shooting on Friday, May 28. (Jackie Perez/CTV News Ottawa) Yellow police tape surrounds the parking lot of the Alta Vista Shopping Centre after a shooting on Friday, May 28. (Jackie Perez/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada inflation: How we compare to other G7 nations

With a meeting of G7 finance ministers underway this week, a CTVNews.ca analysis found that while Canadians are feeling the pain of record-high inflation, among G7 nations we are surpassed by Germany, the U.S., and the U.K.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina