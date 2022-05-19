Second murder suspect arrested in double fatal shooting at Ottawa shopping plaza

The second of three men wanted on charges of first-degree murder in connection to a double homicide at an Ottawa shopping centre last spring is now in police custody.

Ottawa police say Ahmed Siyad of Toronto was arrested by the Regina Police Service and will appear in court to face charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder.

On May 28, 2021, Abdulaziz Abdullah and Mohamed Abdullah were killed in a shooting at the Alta Vista Shopping Centre on Alta Vista Drive. A third victim suffered non-life threating injuries.

Police issued Canada-wide warrants for three people on charges of first-degree murder.

Abdullahi Osman, 29, of Ottawa was arrested in Peel Region in February on a charge of first-degree murder.

Police are still searching for Mohamed Shire, 31, of Toronto on a charge of first-degree murder.

In late February, a fourth man, Yusuf Hussein, 21, of Ottawa turned himself into police to face charges of accessory after the fact to murder, transferring an identity document and procuring a passport by false statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.