OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say a second man has been charged in connection with their investigation into debris found strewn along Hwy. 17 in the Ottawa Valley.

The Upper Ottawa Valley OPP and Renfrew County OPP have been investigating a number of incidents involving debris being placed on the highway between Pembroke and Renfrew this winter, including boulders, vehicle rims and water tanks.

On Feb. 25, police announced the arrest of a 21-year-old man from Bonnechere Valley Township in connection with the case.

A second arrest was announced Monday. OPP said Braydon Pierce, 21, of Golden Lake, has been charged with three counts of mischief endangering life and one count of mischief under $5000.

He was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on March 30 in Pembroke.

The OPP has reported several incidents of debris left on Hwy. 17 west of Ottawa since the start of the year.

On Jan. 8, boulders the size of basketballs were left on the highway near Rox Siding Road, east of Logos Land Resort. Three cars were damaged as drivers hit the rocks.

On Feb. 7, several vehicle rims were strewn about Hwy. 17 near Sawmill Road in Laurentian Valley Township overnight.

On Feb. 9, two large water tanks were found on the shoulder of Hwy. 17 near B Line Road in Laurentian Valley Township. No one was hurt in the incident.

The OPP says its investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP Crime Unit at 613-732-3322.