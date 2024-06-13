OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Second-degree murder charge laid in Woodroffe Avenue homicide

    Ottawa police are investigating a homicide at this home on Woodroffe Avenue, where one person was found dead on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (CTV News Ottawa)
    A 25-year-old Ottawa man is facing a murder charge in connection with a woman's death in west Ottawa.

    Police responded to a home on Woodroffe Avenue, north of Baseline Road, at around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, where one person was found dead inside.

    Police said the death was declared a homicide on Thursday.

    On Friday, Ottawa police identified the victim as Deborah Owen, 57. Police did not release a cause of death.

    Tyler Lambert, 25, is charged with second-degree murder. He is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

    This marks the 11th criminal homicide in the city so far this year.

    The Ottawa Police Service homicide unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.

