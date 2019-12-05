OTTAWA -- Ottawa-based Bridgehead Coffee has been purchased by the owner of Second Cup.

Aegis Brands announced it has agreed to acquire the Bridgehead for $9.5 million.

Bridgehead has nineteen coffeehouses operating across Ottawa, including its landmark Roastery.

In a statement, Aegis Brands Steve Pelton said “Bridgehead is the quintessential 'amazing brand' - a company with a deep sense of purpose, strong roots in its community and an incredible potential for growth.”

Bridgehead will continue to operate as an independent brand.