Second Cup buys Ottawa-based Bridgehead Coffee
CTVNewsOttawa.ca, Staff Published Thursday, December 5, 2019 7:09AM EST Last Updated Thursday, December 5, 2019 7:10AM EST
OTTAWA -- Ottawa-based Bridgehead Coffee has been purchased by the owner of Second Cup.
Aegis Brands announced it has agreed to acquire the Bridgehead for $9.5 million.
Bridgehead has nineteen coffeehouses operating across Ottawa, including its landmark Roastery.
In a statement, Aegis Brands Steve Pelton said “Bridgehead is the quintessential 'amazing brand' - a company with a deep sense of purpose, strong roots in its community and an incredible potential for growth.”
Bridgehead will continue to operate as an independent brand.