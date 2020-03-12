OTTAWA -- Ottawa has recorded a second case of coronavirus, public health officials said Thursday.

The confirmed case is a woman in her 40s who recently travelled to Italy.

"The individual is currently in self-isolation at home with mild symptoms," Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said in a statement. "The individual was not symptomatic during her flight and is not considered a risk to other passengers."

The woman has had no close contacts since returning from Italy, Etches said. She attended the Queensway Carleton Hospital.

Officials say the new case is unrelated to the capital's first case, which was confirmed on Wednesday.

In that case, a man in his 40s travelled to Austria and experienced mild symptoms upon his return. He is self-isolating at home.

Seventeen new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Ontario, bringing the total to 59 including five people who have recovered.

