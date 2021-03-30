KINGSTON, ONT. -- An annual donation drive to collect cash and feminine hygiene products for the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington (KFL&A) region has collected more than 128,000 products.

Bell Media's MOVE 98.3 and the United Way KFL&A partnered with local labour groups, Shoppers Drug Mart, and the Egg Farmers of Ontario to hold the two-week donation drive from March 2 to 16.

"Period poverty is very real in our community and many are faced with the challenges that it brings month after month," said Brittany Thompson, Bell Media's Regional Program Director of Local Radio for Ottawa & Eastern Ontario. "Menstrual hygiene products are also one of the most forgotten about items when donating to the food bank. Not only does Tampon Tuesday help fill that void, it also helps start a conversation and brings awareness to these challenges. We are thrilled to be a part of this. The generosity here in Kingston never disappoints."

In a release, the United Way KFL&A said 80,000 menstrual hygiene products, including tampons, pads, liners, and other items, were donated and the event raised more than $9,000 in cash, which was used to purchase even more items. The final count was 128,957 items.

“Thank you to everyone who dropped off donations, ran workplace or neighbourhood donation drives, ordered online & gave monetary donations,” said Bhavana Varma, President & CEO of United Way KFL&A in a press release. “And special thanks to all the partners who made the drive possible. Our community stepped up once again and showed their local love – thank you!”

Items will be distributed to agencies across the KFL&A region in the coming days, including the Boys & Girls Club, Dawn House, Elizabeth Fry Society of Kingston, Girls Inc, HIV/AIDS Regional Services Mobile Services, Integrated Care Hub, Home Base Housing – One Roof, Rise 149, In From the Cold, KCHC Pathways to Education, KHSC Detox, Kingston Interval House, Kingston Youth Shelter, L&A Interval House, Lunch by George, Maltby Centre, Martha’s Table, Partners in Mission Food Bank, Resolve Counselling Centres, Rural Frontenac Community Services, Southern Frontenac – Food Bank, Street Health, and St. Vincent de Paul Society.

Disclosure: MOVE 98.3 is a Bell Media radio station in Kingston, Ont. Bell Media is also the parent company of CTV News Ottawa.